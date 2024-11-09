Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of November 3-8.

° Apple plans a total redesign for its MacBook Pro in 2026. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

° Apple purportedly plans to release an updated Vision Pro headset with a M5 chip in 2025.

° The European Commission says headphones and smart pens must have access to iPadOS features.

° Apple is offering up to US$1 million to anyone who can hack its artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

° Apple makes another what-were-they-thinking decision in its options for ordering accessories with the M4 iMac.

° Apple is purportedly conducing an in-house survey on the feasibility of “Apple Glasses.”

° Apple has proposed investing almost US$10 million to make additional goods in Indonesia as it seeks to have the country’s ban on sales of its latest iPhone removed.

° I don’t think Apple plans 90Hz displays; ProMotion screens makes more sense.

° Apple now has 36.3% of the global tablet market based on third quarter iPad sales.

° Apple Vision Pro 2? Apple Vision? Apple Glasses? What’s Apple’s long and near term plans?

° Apple is warning investors that its new and future products might never be as profitable as its current products such as the iPhone.

° According to a report from CIRP, the weighted average retail price of new iPhones sold in the September quarter this quarter is the highest it’s measured.

° The iPhone 15 was the best-selling smartphone globally in quarter three of 2024, followed closely by the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro.

° Apple is planning to reduce the retail space allowed to the Vison Pro in some of its store locations, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says in an “X” post.

° Reports of an “Apple Ring’s” death may have been premature. According to leaker yeux1122, writing on the South Korean blog Naver, such a device, is still under consideration.

