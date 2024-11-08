Spintly, which specializes in smart building tech, has announced that Spintly Access Control now integrates with Apple Wallet, making it more convenient for building administrators to securely manage access for their corporate spaces.

Rohin Parkar, co-founder and CEO of Spintly, says this integration will enable an organization’s employees to use employee badge in Apple Wallet to unlock office spaces, turnstiles, elevators and key-card protected amenity spaces — all with a simple tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch. This eliminates the need to open an app or present a traditional, plastic access key.

Employee badge in Apple Wallet helps deliver a convenient and contactless experience for users, Parkar says. Employees can add their employee badge to Apple Wallet after an initial set-up through Spintly’s app. Once added, the badge will give them access to enter their office building, office space and shared amenity spaces. Unlike physical cards, there’s no waiting time for gaining building credentials and access for new employees.

Once an employee badge is added and activated in Apple Wallet, users can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a door’s NFC-enabled lock to access secured areas. With Express Mode, employees don’t need to unlock their device to use their badge in Apple Wallet. If an iPhone needs to be charged, employees can still use their device to access their office or amenity areas with Power Reserve.

