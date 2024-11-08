Raycon has launched its 5-in-1 Magic Laptop Power Bank, an expansion of its multi-charging solution for mobile accessories.

With its 15,000mAh battery capacity, this power bank supports fast charging (up to 65W) for a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and some laptops. The travel-friendly, sleek design features several charging options – built-in Type-C Cable with iOS Converter, Type-C (input/output) USB-A (output), and 15W magnetic wireless charging pad. The power bank’s digital display keeps you informed of battery levels.

In addition to the launch of the 5-in-1 Magic Power Bank, Raycon is enhancing some of its best-selling power solutions with upgrades. The Slim Power Bank is now available in two new colors: silver and purple. Raycon’s popular cables are also getting a refresh. Also now available in purple are the anti-fray Magic Spin Cable and the Magic Flex Cable.

The 5-in-1 Magic Laptop Power Bank is now available for US$119.99, the Slim Power Bank for $49.99, and the Magic Spin and Flex Cables starting at $24.99—all at Rayconglobal.com.

