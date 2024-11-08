Apple won a D&AD Black Pencil from for the Vision Pro—one of the highest accolades in the creative industries, notes AdWeek.

The tech giant took home the prestigious prize at the D&AD Awards in London Wednesday for the design of its visionOS for Vision Pro. In total, D&AD awarded four Black Pencils, which industry judges famously reserve for “truly groundbreaking work,” giving out a different number each year.

D&AD received entries from more than 70 countries this year. The awards celebrate “creative excellence, believing creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success.” The awards incorporates more than 40 categories judged by nearly 400 of the world’s leading creatives, recognizing work that will inspire seasoned talent and encourage the next generation.

“We’re so pleased our judges awarded Black Pencils in the more craft-based categories this year,” D&AD chief executive Jo Jackson said in a statement. “Both winners demonstrated exceptional creative excellence and craftsmanship, which is particularly poignant when the whole industry is concerned about AI’s impact on the advertising and creative industry.”

