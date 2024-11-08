Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, has announced its inclusion as an Apple Search Ads Partner.

With Appier’s advanced AI and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, brands can leverage its AIXPERT campaign automation solution to automatically generate high-potential keywords and optimize returns on investment (ROI), driving effective marketing strategy, according to Chih-Han Yu, CEO and co-founder of Appier.

Appier’s AIXPERT solution leverages GenAI to uncover high-potential keywords, manage campaigns efficiently, and optimize app campaign ROI and cost-per-acquisition (CPA) effectively, he adds. The 24/7 campaign automation is designed to help brands maximize potential promotion opportunities, while Appier’s return-on-investment (ROI )enhancement across diversified mobile measurement partner (MMP) events provides a holistic view of campaign performance.

