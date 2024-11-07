Plugable has launched its latest product, the Plugable USB-C 9-in-1 Hub with 140W Power Delivery Pass-through.

The company says it’s for professionals and hybrid workers who require seamless connectivity and efficient power management across multiple devices. Equipped with true 140W power pass-through capabilities (125W to the host), the hub is designed to be the perfect companion for powerful laptops, including the latest MacBooks.

The Plugable USB-C 9-in-1 Hub expands device connectivity and delivers power with PD 3.1 EPR support for up to 140W (28V 5A). It provides a nine-port suite. These include a dedicated 10Gbps USB-C data port, HDMI 2.0 with 4K 60Hz support, and SD/MicroSD UHS-II slots for swift media transfers.

Additional features include two USB 10Gbps ports, one with BC 1.2 charging, and one USB 2.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a true power pass-through that the folks at Plugable say guarantees optimal charging performance for even the most demanding laptops with support for up to 140W.

The hub’s HDMI 2.0 port provides video output, supporting up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. For demanding data transfer needs, the Plugable hub includes a 10Gbps USB-C data port.

Availability

The Plugable USBC-9IN1E is avaiablle directly from Plugable.com and on Amazon for $49.95 with a 20% coupon available at launch.

