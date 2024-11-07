Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple CEO Tim Cook has joined the chorus of Big Tech CEOs congratulating Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Watch users may get a Ten Year Celebration activity challenge.

° From The MacObserver: Apple Intelligence’s Siri ChatGPT Is already offering a “Plus” upgrade option.

° From Macworld: Complaints about the Magic Mouse charging port are missing the point.

° From the European Commission: The European Commission has opened antitrust investigation into possible anticompetitive practices by Corning (an Apple supplier) over cover glass for electronic devices.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, MacVoices Live! covers several recent shifts in major tech platforms, starting with the mass migration of users from X to Blue Sky and its implications for social media competition.

