Four new games have been added to Apple Arcade, Apple’s game streaming service. They are: Wheel of Fortune Daily (based on the TV game show), Drive Ahead! Carcade (a car racing game), Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders (a space shooter game), and Texas Hold ‘em Poker; Pokerist.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is also part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95.), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog. Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related