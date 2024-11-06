Valve has released Steam Game Recording, a new built-in feature that allows players to capture and share gameplay footage across Mac, PC, and Steam Deck devices.

Here’s how Steam described the features:

° Record. “With Background Recording mode, your gameplay is continuously saved to your preferred drive, never exceeding your specified duration and storage limits. An On Demand Recording mode with manual start and stop is also available. Use the Steam Timeline and Event Markers to find key moments.”

° Replay. “Useful for things like seeing what went wrong when your hero died, or recalling something mentioned by an npc earlier. Accessible in the Steam Overlay for every game.”

° Clip. “Keep only the video that matters to you. Steam offers lightweight tools to make it easy to find and clip your gameplay footage. Share and edit local footage in the redesigned Recordings & Screenshots interface.”

° Share. “Get your videos where you want them. One-click share to a friend in chat or post your finest moments for the world to see. Plus easily send footage from your Steam Deck to your PC or mobile device. Use the new Save/Share menu during or after play.”

You should note that th the Stream gaming store has dropped support for macOS High Sierra and macOS Mojave. This means it ends support for the last versions of macOS that could run 32-bit games.

