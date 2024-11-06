Sinch, a communications platform, reports that brands’ interest in Rich Communication Services (RCS) and RCS Business Messaging (RBM) is now rising rapidly.

The company says its discussions with an expert panel of senior marketing and digital communications specialists from major European brands found that over 70% expect RCS to be one of their primary customer communication channels within the next five years, while 73% predict it will become the default messaging channel within a decade.

Apple’s support of RCS, which was previously exclusive to Android devices, marks a significant step forward for both individuals and businesses, according to Sinch. Individuals can now enjoy seamless rich content messaging between iPhone and Android users, as well as read receipts and group messaging. With the release of iOS 18.1 on October 28, Apple now also supports RBM in select markets and carriers. Apple’s support for RBM allows businesses to communicate with audiences on all devices through a single, native channel using branded, verified senders with rich and conversational capabilities.

According to Sinch’s expert panel, Apple’s adoption of RCS has accelerated the channel’s adoption among brands as well, with many planning or already moving to implement the new messaging standard. Key motivators include the “verified sender” feature and the ability to communicate directly with customers without the need for third-party apps – both cited as critical factors driving RCS adoption.

When asked about their primary motivation for adding RCS to their communications strategies, most experts emphasized the opportunity to “build innovative customer experience (CX) solutions,” followed closely by the desire of a “secure and verified communication channel.”

The research also revealed that 90% of experts, across sectors like financial services, insurance, and retail, believe that RCS will be “extremely significant” within their industries.

