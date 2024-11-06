Addigy — creator of a solution built for live, real-time, and continuously connected Apple device management — has announced availability of its one-click deploy CMMC and DISA STIG benchmarks.

Now, MSPs and IT organizations that work with the Department of Defense or its contractors can easily deploy hundreds of STIG and CMMC benchmarks in minutes instead of months, and ensure iOS and macOS device compliance even as the cybersecurity rules evolve, according to Addigy CEO Jason Dettbarn.

Just like with other benchmarks in the Addigy compliance library, such as NIST and CIS, the CMCC and DISA STIG benchmarks ensure customers can comply with critical industry rules without burdening IT, he adds. Addigy customers simply select DISA STIG or CMMC from the library to see all the rules and scripts, and, if desired, click once to deploy them all. Admins can also choose to deploy rules over time if they prefer.

