Apple is back at the Web Summit Lisbon, one of the most prestigious technology, entrepreneurship and innovation conferences in Europe, according to iFeed.

It will be represented by Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior manager for Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, who will present a lecture on “Design for everyone: 40 years of accessibility at Apple.” Her speech will be held on on November 12 at 2:50 pm (Lisbon Time). According to iFeed, Herrlinger will share Apple’s vision and continuous commitment to inclusion, supported by 40 years of advances and implementation of accessibility features in all its products and services.

Web Summit Lisbon is an an annual technology conference held in Lisbon, Portugal. Its topics center on internet technology, emerging technologies, marketing and venture capitalism. Web Summit’s partners range from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups.

