According to the latest Canalys data, worldwide tablet shipments increased by 11% year-on-year in quarter three (Q3) of 2024, reaching 37.4 million units. This marks the third consecutive quarter of growth for the tablet market, notes the research group.

The overall tablet market grew by 11% year-on-year in Q3 2024, following a significant 18% growth in the previous quarter. Canalys says Apple maintained its leading position in the tablet market with 36% market share and 13.6 million tablets shipped. The research group says Apple is enhancing its market competitiveness with the launch of the latest iPad mini, which brings Apple Intelligence features to the full iPad lineup, improving the user experience.

Samsung secured the second spot, shipping 6.9 million units and achieving a 12% year-on-year growth. Chinese tech giants Lenovo, Xiaomi and Huawei rounded out the top five. Lenovo experienced 14% growth, while Xiaomi emerged as the fastest-growing vendor with a 58% increase. Huawei shipped 2.9 million units, achieving a 29% growth.

Apple now has 36.3% of the global tablet maker based on its Q3 sales of 13.6 million iPads. That compares to sales of 13.5 million iPads (0.3% annual growth) and 40.1% market share in Q3 of 2023.

