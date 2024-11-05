As noted by MacRumors, as of late September, Apple had approximately 164,000 full-time employees worldwide, the company disclosed in a filing. That’s up from the 161,000 full-time employees that the company reported a year ago.

In the filing, Apple also notes that it manages its business primarily on a geographic basis. The company’s reportable segments consist of the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. Americas includes both North and South America. Europe includes European countries, as well as India, the Middle East and Africa.

Greater China includes China mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Rest of Asia Pacific includes Australia and those Asian countries not included in the company’s other reportable segments. Although the reportable segments provide similar hardware and software products and similar services, each one is managed separately to better align with the location of the company’s customers and distribution partners and the unique market dynamics of each geographic region, Apple says.

