Apple has announced that its Apple La Encantada retail store in Tucson, Arizona, will open this Saturday at 10 a.m. (local time). However, it’s just a temporary location as the company remodels its permanent location.

The store is located at 2905 East Skyline Drive, Tucson, Arizona 85718. MacRumors reports that, on November 9, Apple is opening a relocated store in Fairfax, Virginia, and a temporary store at Roosevelt Field on Long Island in New York.

Apple should have (by my count) 538 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

