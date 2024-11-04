Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From Apple Newsroom: With the new nano-texture display glass and support for the Apple Pencil Pro, the iPad with M4 integrates into the sidelines and brings new capabilities to coaches and players.
° From MacRumors: M4 Pro Chip benchmark results reveal an extremely impressive performance feat.
° From 9to5Mac: Apple researchers ran an AI test that exposed a fundamental “intelligence” flaw.
° From Cult of Mac: M4 Pro and M4 Max benchmarks from Geekbench show the chips’ dramatic boosts in speed, even over those in higher-end Macs.
° From the South China Morning Post: Apple’s China sales continue to fall even after CEO Tim Cook’s charm offensive in Beijing.
° From ET News: All four iPhone 17 models launching next year will be equipped with low-power LTPO displays.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel discusses the changes Adobe made to Fresco, apparently to go after the tablet drawing app market that Procreate dominates.
