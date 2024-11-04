As noted by MacRumors, in a recent document outlining the steps it has taken to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, Apple revealed that it will allow iPhone and iPad users in the EU to set default navigation and translation apps starting in “spring 2025.”

That timeframe suggests these options will be added in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, which should be released in April. Apple had already announced that iPhone and iPad users in the EU would be able to set default navigation and translation apps in “future software updates,”

The DMA is designed to “ensure fair competition in the digital marketplace.” The EU is a political and economic union of 28 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its policies aim “to ensure the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital within the internal market, enact legislation in justice and home affairs, and maintain common policies on trade, agriculture, fisheries, and regional development.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related