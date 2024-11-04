Apple has announced a iPhone 14 Plus Service Program for a rear camera issue.

The company says it’s determined that the rear camera on a very small percentage of iPhone 14 Plus devices may exhibit no preview. Affected devices were manufactured between April 10, 2023 to April 28, 2024.

If your iPhone 14 Plus has exhibited this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related