Another illegal streaming app has made its way to the App Store — but it only surfaces pirated films for folks in certain regions outside the U.S., including France, Canada, and the Netherlands, reports The Verge.

As shown in a post on Threads, the App Store listing for “Univer Note” presents itself as a productivity platform that can “easily help you record every day’s events and plan your time.” However, if you’re a user in certain countries, like France or Canada, opening the app shows a collection of pirated movies, such as Venom: The Last Dance, Joker: Folie à Deux, and Terrifier 3. Options within the app are labeled in French, while films stream in their original language with French subtitles or dubbing, notes The Verge.

