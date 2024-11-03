Apple’s next slate of AI features is scheduled to arrive in early December, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

“The iOS 18.2 operating system update, which includes major improvements to Apple Intelligence — like ChatGPT chatbot integration, the Image Playground app and custom emoji known as Genmoji — is likely to arrive on the earlier side of December, I’m told,” he writes. “How early? The week of Dec. 2, barring any unexpected delays. The next major update to Apple Intelligence after that will come in April as part of iOS 18.4 and will include improvements to Siri. It should let the digital assistant tap into people’s data and respond to queries based on the information on their screens.”

The December iOS 18.2 update will begin offering varieties of English beyond the American version, and the April release will expand to the European Union, according to Gurman. For now, pushing into China isn’t on the horizon, he adds.

