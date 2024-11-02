Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 28-November 1.

° Apple’s upcoming home smart display will purportedly include an old school iMac-like base.

° Demand for the iPhone 16 range is reportedly about the same as for the iPhone 15 in 2023.

° More than 70% of the iPhone 16 series’ sales in China come from the Pro and Pro Max.

° Apple has announced the first set of Apple Intelligence features for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad via free software updates with the just-released macOS Sequoia 15.1, iOS 18.1, and iPadOS 18.1.

° Featuring the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence the iMac is available in new colors.

° Apple has posted macOS Sequoia 15.1, iOS 18.1, and iPadOS 18.1.

° Apple has released watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1.

° macOS Sequoia 15.2, iOS 18.2, and iPadOS 18.2 with even more Apple Intelligence features are coming in December.

° Apple has unveiled the all-new Mac mini powered by the M4 and new M4 Pro chips, and redesigned around Apple silicon.

° Apple has 22% of India’s smartphone market value.

° Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 make TIME’s list of Best Inventions.

° Apple has announced the M4 Pro and M4 Max, two new chips that — along with M4 — bring far more power-efficient performance and advanced capabilities to the Mac.

° Apple has unveiled the new MacBook Pro, powered by the M4 family of chips: the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max.

° Apple sells a record 54.5 iPhones in the third quarter of 2024.

° Apple TV+ carves out an increasing share of Apple’s total global services revenue.

° Dominic Hughes, an expert in algorithms, machine learning and artificial intelligence who led AI initiatives over more than a decade at Apple — has been named chief scientific officer at AGBO.

° Apple revenue was up 6% year-over-year in its fiscal fourth quarter.

° Apple posted quarterly revenue of US$94.9 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter with growth in every category but one.

