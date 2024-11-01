The global smartphone market in Japan is estimated to grow by US$2.8 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio.

The research group says the market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85% during the forecast period. However, the smartphone market in Japan faces growing competition from alternative devices, particularly smartwatches.

According to Technavio, these gadgets, including those from Apple and Samsung, offer communication features such as calling and texting, making them attractive to consumers seeking convenience and portability. With cellular connectivity, smartwatches enable users to make calls and send messages independently of their smartphones.

Technavio says this shift in consumer behavior poses a significant threat to the dominance of traditional smartphones in Japan. The research group adds that the smartphone market in Japan has experienced a significant shift in recent years, with foldable phones gaining immense popularity. Innovation, consumer demand, and space-saving capabilities are driving this trend.

