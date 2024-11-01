Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: With the launch of new M4 Macs this week, Apple introduced USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard to continue on with phasing out the Lightning port. Apple users who plan to buy these new accessories should be aware that there are some software limitations currently.

° From 9to5Mac: The new Nintendo Music app is now live on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

° From AppleInsider: A clever hack fixes the new Mac mini power button’s awkward location.

° From Cult of Mac: Monday’s launch of a 24-inch iMac renewed calls for a 27-inch version. While this is a product Apple made before, there are multiple reasons why it hasn’t come back and almost certainly isn’t going to.

° From CNBC: Apple CEO Tim Cook says that iPhone users are updating to iOS 18.1 twice as fast as iOS 17.1 following the Apple Intelligence launch.

° From MacVoices Live!: ON the new episode Chuck Joiner, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, David Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, and Web Bixby turn their attention to the M4 iPad. Who will be buying it, the secondary monitor support, and how it will change as Apple Intelligence rolls out are all considered.

