Worldwide tablet shipments grew 20.4% in the third quarter of 2024 (3Q24), totaling 39.6 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. And it was good news for Apple.

IDC says shipped 12.6 million units, with a modest growth of 1.4% year-over-year in the quarter. Back to school season helped boost sales for the newly launched iPad Air model. However, the new iPad Pro “performed below expectations as their prices are too steep and unattractive in emerging markets,” notes the research group.

Apple sold 12.6 million iPads in 3Q24 for 31.7% of the global tablet market. That compares to sales of 12.4 million and 37.7% in 3Q23. Others in the top five worldwide table manufacturers are Samsung (17.9%), Amazon (11.6%), Huawei (8.2%), and Lenovo (7.6%).

