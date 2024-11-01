Apple TV+’s “Disclamer” ranks seventh on this week’s list of streaming movies and TV shows as ranked by Reelgood, a streaming services guide.

Here’s how the series is described: Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets and threatens to destroy her family.

As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon, and features Indira Varma as the narrator.

