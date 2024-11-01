Apple TV+ was named Streaming Service of the year at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024.

Here’s what TechRadar has to say about Apple’s streaming service: As one of the smallest paid-for best streaming services available, it might seem easy to overlook it, but Apple TV Plus has quietly maintained a consistent and affordable price point in 2024 – and only one tier – all while not succumbing to cost pressures by introducing ads or stopping subscribers from sharing their accounts.

Of course, there have been some cancellations this year, including Schmigadoon!, Constellation, Still Up, The Big Door Prize and Time Bandits, but the list is dwarfed by the number of renewals that we’ve seen. Hijack, Bad Sisters, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Slow Horses, Acapulco, Invasion, Dark Matter, Shrinking, Presumed Innocent, Sugar, Loot – just to give you an idea – have all become returning Apple TV Plus hits.

While every service has had to contend with tightening budget strings, Apple TV Plus has stood fast to its approach of quality original content, acquiring A-lister talent for its new releases – one of its biggest snags was getting Brad Pitt and George Clooney together again for the new movie Wolfs.

It does have one of the smallest catalogs around, but it more than makes up for this with its increasing variety of quality hits – just peruse our picks of the best Apple TV Plus movies and best Apple TV Plus shows to get a taste of the highest rated titles on offer at the service and you’ll see it’s no longer just a sci-fi utopia.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

