Satellite services provider GlobalStar has announced that it’s expanded its deal with Apple. The iPhone maker will commit an additional US$1.1 billion for upfront infrastructure prepayments.

In September 2022 it was revealed that Apple planned to use 85% of Globalstar’s current and future network capacity for its services to iPhone 14 consumers, and pay for future satellite upgrades. All new iPhones from fall 2022 and later pack a new feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite.

The feature combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Apple says that satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation, and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite.

