Apple has acquired Pixelmator, the company behind the Pixelmator Pro and Photometer apps.

An announcement at the Pixelmator site says: “has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval. There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come.”

No details were given on how much Apple paid or which members of the Pixelmator Team will move to Apple.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related