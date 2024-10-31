Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak says in an X post that the Vision Pro will be launching in more countries soon.

“Apple Vision Pro is coming to South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on November 15!,” he says. “We’re excited that customers in a dozen countries and regions will get to immerse themselves in the world of spatial computing!”

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

