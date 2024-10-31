Proton VPN has launched its new Apple TV app, which makes it easier than ever before for users to watch their favorite content in 4K without buffering, slowdowns or throttling, and browse privately from the comfort of their living room, according to David Peterson, general manager Proton VPN.

He says that Proton VPN was developed by the same team of scientists that created Proton Mail. After downloading the Proton VPN tvOS app, users simply need to select a server in their chosen country and can then instantly access content from that location.

Peterson says that the tvOS app has been designed to make it intuitive and user-friendly on a television screen. Larger icons and other interface changes make the Proton VPN Apple TV app convenient to see and interact with from the sofa, he adds. It is also designed to be operated using a TV remote control, rather than the usual touchscreen interface.

Based on the Proton VPN iPad app, Proton VPN also announces its compatibility with the Apple Vision Pro, enabling users to protect their privacy during their work or gaming sessions when at home or traveling.

To get started, users simply have to download the Proton VPN app on the App Store, and sign in to their account to get started. They will be able to connect to a server location in any of 112 countries around the world from the comfort of their living room.

Proton VPN Apple TV app is now available to all users with a paid plan (Proton VPN Plus, Proton Unlimited, Proton Visionary). For more info, go to Proton VPN’s website.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related