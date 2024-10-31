Peloton Interactive has announced that Peter Stern, who currently serves as President of Ford Integrated Services and before that held leadership roles at Apple and Time Warner Cable, has been appointed to serve as Peloton’s CEO and president effective January 1, 2025.

The company expects to appointStern to the Peloton Board.

Jay Hoag, Chairperson of the Peloton Board, made the following statement on behalf of his fellow directors: Peter is a seasoned strategist with a track record of driving sustainable growth through innovation, and we have every confidence in his ability to lead Peloton during this important time. He brings meaningful expertise in scaling differentiated technology-oriented platforms and has a deep understanding of the health and wellness sector – making him uniquely suited to serve as Peloton’s next CEO.

Stern spent more than six years as vice president of Services at Apple, where he managed the businesses of Apple TV+ and Sports, iCloud, Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple One. Additionally, he led marketing for Apple services, including the App Store, Apple Card, Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple Maps.

