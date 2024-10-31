Lexar has released the Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub, a compact SSD and hub duo.

It’s designed to provide a setup that allows users to easily shoot seamless video straight from a mobile phone, including Apple ProRes video in 4K 60FPS with an iPhone 15 Pro/Max or later.

The SSD, which is about the size of a thumb, is available in up to 2TB to store more high-res photos and videos. It offers USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance of 1050MB/s read, 1000MB/s write to capture video and speed through backups and post-production work. It also features an IP65 rating for dust- and water-resistance so users can use it confidently in wherever their creativity takes them.

For longer shoots, or to add peripherals to their setup, creators can use the SSD and hub combination. The hub has four USB Type-C ports where users can plug in lighting, a microphone, a power bank, and more. It also comes with adapters and cables.

The Professional Go Portable SSD and Hub will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$239.99 for 1TB and $349.99 for 2TB. Customers can also purchase the Professional Go Portable SSD individually for $189.99 for 1TB and $299.99 for 2TB.

