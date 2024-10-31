Consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN has launched Identity Defender, a suite of identity theft alert and protection solutions for U.S.-based users.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the number of identity theft cases reported in the first half of 2024 is on track to exceed the number of cases reported in all of 2023, making it increasingly critical for users to manage their online presence proactively. ExpressVPN’s Identity Defender was developed to empower users to take control of their digital identities more easily and offer straightforward solutions if their information is ever compromised, according to Lauren Hendry Parsons, Digital Privacy Advocate, ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN’s Identity Defender comprises three products: ID Alerts, ID Theft Insurance, and Data Removal. Together, they provide a comprehensive solution for users, Hendry says. Here’s how the products are described:

ID Alerts are personal information monitoring tools, included in all subscription plans:

Change of address monitoring: sends users alerts for any changes to their address and the subsequent redirection of their mail – to alert you to any unexpected or unauthorized address change activities.

sends users alerts for any changes to their address and the subsequent redirection of their mail – to alert you to any unexpected or unauthorized address change activities. Dark web monitoring: monitors references to a user’s personal information on hidden and unsearchable websites.

monitors references to a user’s personal information on hidden and unsearchable websites. Social Security number (SSN) real-time monitoring: helps protect users from potential fraud by looking online for appearances of their SSN and other personally identifiable information (PII).

ID Theft Insurance provides coverage of up to $1 million for identity theft and includes assistance with restoring stolen accounts. It is powered by Assurant. The insurance reimburses users for expenses related to:

Fraud or embezzlement

Theft of personal information and financial data

Forgery of checks or promissory notes

Data breaches that result in misuse of personal information

Stolen identity events, including those involving the internet

It also reimburses expenses that arise from efforts to restore the user’s identity after an identity fraud incident

Data Removal has two major functions: scanning for and subsequent removal of personal information collected by data brokers. It informs users about which data brokers and people-search websites hold information about them. Additionally, ithelps users remove/opt out of these websites on their behalf. The service continuously monitors to verify whether the information has indeed been removed and assists in removing or opting out of any newly exposed information.

For more information about ExpressVPN’s Identity Defender, please visit the dedicated pages on the ExpressVPN website for ID Alerts, ID Theft Insurance, and Data Removal.

