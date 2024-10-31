US smartphone sell-in decreased 4% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) due to weak demand in both prepaid and postpaid channels, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple’s iPhone shipments were down 2% YoY with weaker sales impacting the tech giant during the quarter, adds the research group.

“The company’s shipments were down primarily due to lower demand resulting from continued low upgrade rates as reported by the three major US carriers in Q3 2024. Research Director Jeff Fieldhack says. “Apple sell-in was muted in Q3, however we did see September sales up 6% as Apple benefitted from an earlier iPhone 16 launch. At launch, we saw many users of older iPhone generations upgrade, helping initial sales. We believe Apple Intelligence will motivate upgraders in the future, but this upgrade period was not a significant driver.”

Other highlights from Counterpoint’s report:

Samsung’s sell-in decreased 13% YoY, as the Z-series launched in July this year, with initial shipments arriving in June.

Motorola increased 21% YoY primarily due to improved performances in prepaid from the Moto G Play 2024.

Google’s shipments increased 20% YoY due to an earlier launch of the Pixel 9 series compared to the Pixel 8 which launched in October.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related