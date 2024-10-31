Apple Original Films has announced that a sequel is in the works for its hit film “The Family Plan,” with Mark Wahlberg set to produce and reprise his role as Dan Morgan.

What’s more, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby are all returning to star. Simon Cellan Jones will also return as director of the action-comedy feature from Skydance Media. “The Family Plan” premiered as the most-watched film on Apple TV+ following its debut last year.

David Coggeshall, the writer of the first movie, has returned to pen “The Family Plan” sequel, which takes place during Christmas in Europe. The tagline for the film is this: Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways.

An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, the sequel to “The Family Plan” will be directed by Cellan Jones. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures. John G. Scotti will executive produce along with Cellan Jones.

