Apple CEO Tim Cook says in a post on X Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company will be making a donation of an undisclosed amount towards relief efforts in Valencia, Spain, following deadly flash floods in the region.

“We’re thinking of all those impacted by the devastating flash floods in the region of Valencia, Spain,” he says. “Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground.”

With at least 95 already killed, authorities fear the death toll could rise as emergency services continue their desperate search for the dozens of people still missing. Torrential rain – amounting to a year’s worth in just eight hours in some areas – inundated cities such as Valencia and Malaga, many found themselves “trapped like rats” in their homes and cars, surrounded by rapidly rising floodwaters, notes The Independent.

