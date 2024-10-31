According to Canalys research, global smartphone shipments grew 5% year on year in quarter three (Q3) of 2024, reaching 309.9 million units, the strongest Q3 performance since 2021.

Samsung led with 57.5 million shipments, bolstered by a streamlined entry-level lineup. Apple retained second place with a record 54.5 million units, driven by the iPhone 16 series’ strong debut in emerging markets from narrower hardware gaps between base and Pro models.

Xiaomi held third with 42.8 million units and a 14% market share, benefiting from strategic inventory positioning for new launches in core markets, according to Canalys. OPPO and vivo finished the top five, shipping 28.6 million and 27.2 million units, respectively, with healthy performances in the highly competitive Asia Pacific region, adds the research group.

“Apple achieved record Q3 shipments, driven by a strategic blend of channel and supply chain optimizations,” says Canalys Analyst Le Xuan Chiew. “Post-WWDC’s Apple Intelligence announcements, consumers are actively upgrading from older iPhone 12 and 13 models to embrace this new technology. Moreover, Apple’s diversified iPhone production, notably in India, has significantly reduced lead times, streamlining pre-order fulfillment and stimulating local demand through competitive pricing.”

Supplementary production of previous-generation iPhones, such as the iPhone 13 and 15, in India has further bolstered Apple’s operator channel shipments into the US and Europe, enabling it to reclaim market share in the mid-range segment and capitalize on replacement demand, he adds.

“Nevertheless, it is vital to note the geopolitical obstacles, and the delayed deployment of Apple Intelligence may substantially hinder Apple’s performance both in the festive fourth quarter and in 2025,” Chiew says.

