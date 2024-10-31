Apple posted quarterly revenue of US$94.9 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter with growth in every category but one.

Overcoming naysayers who expected iPhone revenue to decline, it instead set a September quarter record of $46.2 billion. That’s up 6% from a year ago, with growth in every geographic segment, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Services also set a new all-time record with $25 billion in revenue. That’s up 12% from a year ago, with all-time revenue records across most categories. Those categories include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, and AppleCare.

Mac revenue was $7.7 million, up 2% from a year ago. All there recently introduced Macs are, of course, not included in this tally.

iPad revenue was $7 billion, up 8% year over year. Cook says the iPad Air is a hit with teachers and students, while creators “love” the iPad Pro.

The only category to see a decline was Wearables, Home and Accessories. This category’s sales was $9 billion, down 3% from last year.

