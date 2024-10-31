Dominic Hughes, an expert in algorithms, machine learning and artificial intelligence who led AI initiatives over more than a decade at Apple — has been named chief scientific officer at AGBO, reports Deadline.

In the newly created post, he’ll collaborate with AGBO’s in-house teams to guide the development and deployment of AI, with the goal of tapping its potential to enhance the creative process, the article adds. After co-founding the personalized audio news app Swell and serving as its Chief Scientist, he helped lead Apple’s development and implementation of AI and language models for Apple News after it acquired Swell in 2014.

AGBO is an independent entertainment company based in Downtown Los Angeles, founded and led by Anthony and Joe Russo (known collectively as the Russo brothers) and Mike Larocca. The Russo brothers are best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), most notably Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

