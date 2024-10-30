There will be a second season of “Presumed Innocent” on Apple TV+, but will have a completely new cast and setting, reports Deadline.

Season one was based on Scott Turow’s bestselling novel of the same name but, as Deadline pointed out at the time of the renewal, there was no obvious path to continue the series from Turow’s body of work. Season 2 of the show, executive produced by David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams and Season 1 star Jake Gyllenhaal and co-exec produced by Turow, is taking a completely different path with a female lead, Leila Reynolds, succeeding Gyllenhaal’s Rusty Sabich.

Apple TV+ and producing studio Warner Bros. TV have acquired the rights to “Dissection of a Murder,” the upcoming debut legal thriller by Jo Murray. The book, set for a spring 2026 publication by Pam Macmillan, follows Leila Reynolds who has just been handed her first murder case.

Deadline says that things are still in flux but “Dissection of a Murder” is expected to serve as inspiration for the second season of what is shaping up to be an anthology series.

