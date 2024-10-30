The MacBook Air lineup now starts with 16GB of RAM, up from 8GB previously. This means that all currently shipping Macs come with at least 16GB of RAM.

This memory increase applies to the 13-inch model with the M2 chip, the 13-inch model with the M3 chip, and the 15-inch model with the M3 chip. The MacBook Air lineup continues to start at US$999, so there’s no price increase for the RAM upgrade.

