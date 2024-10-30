Ninja Kiwi has launched Bloons Card Storm, a new collectable card PVP game set in the Bloons universe, available today for free on iOS, Android, and Steam. It’s free, but does tout in-app purchases.

Here’s how the PVP game set is described:

Bloons Card Storm uses card based gameplay to seamlessly combine elements from the series’ tower defence pedigree with active offence. With both PVE single player adventures and strategic PVP gameplay, Bloons Card Storm gives players the chance to collect their favourite Bloons universe heroes and build powerful decks .

Players can now find 40 new cards since the public beta access, with 123 total at launch. Bloons fans have even more tools to challenge their opponents with, and can utilise even more dynamic strategies. With heroes such as the bow-wielding Quincy, the fire-blasting Gwendolin and the brand new defensive shield-deploying Amelia, players can access entirely new deck strategies to gain the upper hand. With each game, players can make progress on Quests and Feats, where they earn currency to craft all of the different card types, and every card in the game is craftable.

Launching alongside the full game is a new single player DLC Adventure, Amelia the Amazing with 16 unique and repeatable challenges, alongside custom rules to add gameplay twists. The new DLC will be available for US$7.99/£7.99 on iOS, Android, and Steam.

