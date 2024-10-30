TIME has revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions, featuring 200 extraordinary innovations—and 50 special mentions—changing our lives. Included on the list is the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Here’s what TIME says about the AirPods Pro 2. These innovative wireless earbuds are priced at $249 and can function as clinically validated hearing aids (FDA approval pending), making them accessible for millions experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss. With a design that resembles standard AirPods, they help reduce the stigma often associated with traditional hearing aids.

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care, AI, and green energy.

TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. Of the new list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world’s largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.” You can see the full list HERE

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related