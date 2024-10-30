Apple has announced the M4 Pro and M4 Max, two new chips that — along with M4 — bring far more power-efficient performance and advanced capabilities to the Mac, says Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies.

All three chips are built using industry-leading, second-generation 3-nanometer technology, which improves performance and power efficiency, he adds. The CPUs across the M4 family reportedly feature the world’s fastest CPU core, delivering the industry’s best single-threaded performance, and dramatically faster multithreaded performance.

The GPUs build on the breakthrough graphics architecture introduced in the previous generation, with faster cores and a 2x faster ray-tracing engine, according to Srouji. The M4 Pro and M4 Max enable Thunderbolt 5 for the Mac for the first time, and unified memory bandwidth is greatly increased up to 75%.

Combined with a Neural Engine that’s purportedly up to 2x faster than the previous generation and enhanced machine learning (ML) accelerators in the CPUs, the M4 family of chips brings incredible performance for pro and AI workloads. And they deliver blazing performance for Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that transforms how users work, communicate, and express themselves, while protecting their privacy, says Srouji.

You can find more details here.

