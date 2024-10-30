In the third quarter of 2024, India’s smartphone market achieved its highest-ever value, driven by the ongoing trend of premiumization, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung led the market in terms of value with a 23% share, followed by Apple with a 22% share, adds the research group. Counterpoint says Apple has aggressively expanded into smaller cities, driving significant value growth with an increased focus on newer iPhones.

Strong shipments of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ahead of the festive season have further enhanced Apple’s performance. As consumers increasingly invest in premium smartphones, Apple has cemented its status as the top choice for premium buyers in India, “supported by its aspirational image and expanding footprint,” says Counterpoint.

However, in terms of owner/usage market share, Apple doesn’t rank I the top five. The iPhone maker is preceded by Vivo, M1, Samsung, Oppo, and realme.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related