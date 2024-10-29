Apple has introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone in Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, and Sweden, enabling millions of merchants to use iPhone to accept in-person, contactless payments.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is designed to make it easy for businesses of any size to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app. No additional hardware or payment terminal is required.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone or Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.2 No additional hardware is needed, so merchants can accept payments from wherever they do business.

Apple says it works closely with leading payment platforms and app developers across the payments and commerce industry to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone. Payment platforms and developers can integrate Tap to Pay on iPhone into their iOS apps.

Starting today, Adyen, SumUp, and Viva.com are the first payment platforms to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone across all five countries. Global Payments with Erste Bank is available in Austria, Czech Republic, and Romania; Stripe is available in Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, and Sweden; Nexi is available in Austria and Sweden; Revolut is available in Austria and Ireland; myPOS and PAYONE are available in Austria; and Zettle by PayPal is available in Sweden. hobex in Austria, BOI Payment AcceptanceGlobal Payments and Square in Ireland, and Surfboard Payments in Sweden will enable Tap to Pay on iPhone for their customers in the coming weeks. Tap to Pay on iPhone works with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa.

Apple says privacy is fundamental in the design and development across all of Apple’s payment features. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, customers’ payment data is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure. All transactions made using Tap to Pay on iPhone are encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, and Apple doesn’t know what is being purchased or who is buying it.

