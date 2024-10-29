Sora Schools, a company that specializes in online education, has released “Trends in Education 2024,” a report that offers “a comprehensive look into the transformative changes sweeping the education landscape.” And one of those changes involves the Apple Vision Pro.

In 2024, education stands on the cusp of transformative change, driven by global shifts and the rapid advancement of technology, says says Sora Schools Co-Founder and CEO Garrett Smiley. . The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report suggested that by 2025, 50% of all employees will need re-skilling or up-skilling and in the coming years, many jobs will require completely new skills.

The Sora Schools report foresees a transformative leap through integrating Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in education. The launch of Apple’s Vision Pro headset is expected to redefine VR, making immersive learning experiences more accessible, according to Sora Schools.

Other key insights from the report:

° Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transitioned from skepticism to acceptance, particularly in education. The Sora Trends in Education Report highlights the rapid advancements in generative AI and its potential to impact various domains, including education positively. AI’s power lies in its ability to personalize learning, identify at-risk students early on, break down language barriers, and unleash creativity and critical thinking. Sora conducted a survey among families with middle and high school students and 76% of families expressed a strong desire for AI tools and programs as part of their child’s education.

° 2024 marks a pivotal year in the realm of educational freedom, with a growing number of states embracing universal Education Savings Account (ESA) programs. This trend signifies a significant shift toward parent empowerment in education, granting families the flexibility to allocate state education funds across diverse educational services. Challenges include debates around public school funding and equity.

° A significant trend in the educational sector is the evolution of curriculum design, characterized by a surge in cross-disciplinary, phenomena-based learning approaches. This shift marks a departure from traditional, siloed learning methods, embracing a holistic and integrative approach to education. Challenges and opportunities lie ahead in empowering students to be curious explorers, capable problem-solvers, and citizens of a complex, interconnected world. According to Sora’s family survey, 96% of families are looking for innovative and project-based learning experiences for their children. Families responded very favorably to an example project that blends science, music, and history to tell the story of climate change.

°I n 2024, a revolution in educational technology is expected with the emergence of learner-centered Learning Management Systems (LMS). These platforms are designed to enhance the student learning experience and facilitate parental engagement. The rise of these advanced learning management systems is a transformative force, creating a more connected, engaging, and supportive educational environment. Sora’s recent survey found that 76% of Sora families believe that a well-designed and user-friendly LMS that focuses on both student and parent needs can improve your relationship with the school and make you feel more involved in your child’s educational journey.

To access the complete “Trends in Education 2024” report, visit https://soraschools.com/trends/2024.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related