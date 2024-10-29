Apple shipped US$6 billion worth of iPhones from India in the first six months of 2024, continuing the tech giant’s efforts to reduce reliance on China, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

The growth puts Apple on track to exceed its fiscal 2024 export target of $10 billion from the region. In July it was announced that Apple will manufacture iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models in India this year, reported Moneycontrol. The tech giant did this — for the first time — in conjunction with its manufacturing partner Foxconn, the article adds.

“Every year, Apple seeks to deepen its manufacturing capabilities with partners in India. Production of Pro models is something that has been under consideration for the last couple of years. This year, Apple will manufacture the Pro and Pro Max models in India to make sure the India-assembled iPhone 16 Pro models are available in the country after the launch,” a source familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

Last year, Apple made iPhone 15 units of India-built iPhones available to Indian customers on the first day of global sales. It not only made the base iPhone 15 models in India, but later followed up with the local production of the iPhone 15 Plus by Pegatron.

The increase in exports is a result of Apple’s expanding manufacturing network in India, where the company has benefited from local subsidies, skilled labor, and improving technological infrastructure. Apple’s three key iPhone suppliers in the country are Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics, according to Bloomberg.

