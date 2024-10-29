Apple is expected to report its biggest quarterly revenue jump in two years on Thursday when it announces its latest financial results with iPhone demand faring better than recent years toward the end of the company’s annual release cycle, especially in China, reports Reuters.

The results will provide investors the first hints of demand for the latest iPhone 16 series, the article adds. According to Canalys research, Mainland China’s smartphone market in quarter three (Q3) 2024, Apple reclaimed fifth place in the country’s smartphone, with demand for the iPhone 16 series expected to remain resilient, even in the absence of Apple Intelligence services, adds the research group. The tech giant sold 10 million iPhones for 14% market share in Q3 of 2024 in Mainland China compared to sales of 10.6 million and 16% market share in Q3 of 2023.

