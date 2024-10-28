China’s smartphone sales increased 2.3% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) of 2024, on track to realize their first annual growth in five years, reports Counterpoint Research.

Apple’s smartphone share in the country dipped 2.6% year-over-year. Apple’s new iPhone 16 series launched on September 20. According to Counterpoint, as of October 8, more than 70% of the iPhone 16 series’ sales came from the Pro and Pro Max models, highlighting customer preference for more impressive display, gaming and imaging experiences. This trend could result in more revenue growth for Apple, adds the research group.

vivo captured the first spot again in China’s smartphone market with a 19.2% market share, followed by Huawei (16.4%) and Xiaomi (15.6%). Counterpoint says smartphone manufacturers launched more budget-friendly models and offered price cuts on older models before new premium launches in quarter four.

